7th National ICT Summit receives support

Over N$500,000 in pledges were received by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology when they hosted the 7th National ICT Summit Sponsorship Breakfast Meeting held at the Protea Hotel Furstenhof in Windhoek.

The ministry said that mobile telecommunications giants, MTC and Telecom Namibia pledged the highest amount of N$110,000 each, while PowerCom, Green Enterprise Solutions, Paratus, Shine Technologies Solutions, Dimension Data, Huawei and MultiChoice Namibia also pledged to support.

The Deputy Minister of ICT, Emma Theofelus commended the sponsors for supporting the National ICT Summit and urged other corporates to support the summit to advance the ICT sector in Namibia.

The meeting was aimed at providing an exclusive opportunity for potential sponsors to learn more about the available sponsorship packages.

The Summit is slated to take place from 9 to 11 October.