Kraatz donates scrum machine to boost grassroot rugby

The Vipers Rugby Club and the Pionierspark Primary School (Parkies) rugby teams recently received a custom-designed scrum machine worth N$14,000 from Kraatz Engineering (Kraatz), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, to help with their training.

Kraatz built the scrum machine, which will aid with the exercises of not only the Vipers Rugby Club members from all across Windhoek but also Pionierspark Primary School rugby players of all ages.

According to Apie Oberholzer, Head Coach of the Vipers Rugby Club and Parkies U/13 Rugby Team, his players’ objective is to make it to the higher divisions of the Namibia Rugby Union.

Oberholzer added that they are fortunate to have people eager to help them with such projects. “From the Vipers Rugby Club and Parkies, we thank you for this scrum machine which will take us to new heights. Thank you to Kraatz and the O&L Group for making this possible. We are proud to have this scrum machine,” he said.

Kraatz Site Manager, Jacobus Calitz, speaking on behalf of the company, expressed gratitude for the partnership on this project and extended the company’s support to the rugby players.

“On behalf of Kraatz CV, I would like to officially hand over this scrum machine to Pionierspark Primary School Rugby and the Vipers Rugby Club. Rugby is a fast-growing sport in Namibia, which invokes unity, passion, and nostalgia. Hopefully, this new addition to the school and club will grow the team to reach new victories.”