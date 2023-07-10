Select Page

Khomas Region records the highest annual inflation rates in June

Posted by | Jul 11, 2023 |

Khomas Region records the highest annual inflation rates in June

The annual inflation rate in June stood at 5.3% compared to 6% recorded in June 2022, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency(NSA) on Tuesday.

Month-on-month, the inflation rate stood at 0.1% compared to 0.2% registered during the preceding month, the latest NSA consumer price index bulletin indicated.

According to the bulletin, at the Zonal level for June 2023, Zone 2 (Khomas) recorded the highest annual inflation rates of 5.4% while Zone 1 (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi) and Zone 3 (||Kharas, Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke) recorded annual inflation rates of 5.2% each.

Analysis of the average retail prices of selected products for June 2023 revealed that consumers in Zone 2 paid the highest price for Chicken, frozen assorted pieces 1.5 kg at N$87.68 followed by Zone 3 at N$86.34, while consumers in Zone 1 paid the lowest price of N$77.74. For White bread (standard loaf), consumers in Zone 3 paid the lowest price at N$13.82 while the highest price was paid by consumers residing in Zone 2 at N$14.88.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Bank complies with Charter

Bank complies with Charter

16 May 2014

Pointbreak Money Market Fund cash reserves increase amid grim economic environment

Pointbreak Money Market Fund cash reserves increase amid grim economic environment

15 May 2020

Gondwana issues N$250 million note to change medium term financing structure

Gondwana issues N$250 million note to change medium term financing structure

16 May 2023

Training hones young minds

Training hones young minds

3 February 2012