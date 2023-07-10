Khomas Region records the highest annual inflation rates in June

The annual inflation rate in June stood at 5.3% compared to 6% recorded in June 2022, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency(NSA) on Tuesday.

Month-on-month, the inflation rate stood at 0.1% compared to 0.2% registered during the preceding month, the latest NSA consumer price index bulletin indicated.

According to the bulletin, at the Zonal level for June 2023, Zone 2 (Khomas) recorded the highest annual inflation rates of 5.4% while Zone 1 (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi) and Zone 3 (||Kharas, Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke) recorded annual inflation rates of 5.2% each.

Analysis of the average retail prices of selected products for June 2023 revealed that consumers in Zone 2 paid the highest price for Chicken, frozen assorted pieces 1.5 kg at N$87.68 followed by Zone 3 at N$86.34, while consumers in Zone 1 paid the lowest price of N$77.74. For White bread (standard loaf), consumers in Zone 3 paid the lowest price at N$13.82 while the highest price was paid by consumers residing in Zone 2 at N$14.88.