Jameela Uiras is Miss Namibia 2023

By Adolf Kaure.

Jameela Uiras (23) from Windhoek, won the Miss Namibia 2023 pageant during a glamorous coronation event which took place at Swakopmund’s MTC Dome on Saturday evening.

Albertina Haimbala (23) from Mount Etjo was chose the first runner-up, while the second runner-up is Martha Kautenavali (26) from the Ohangwena Region.

Before the coveted crown was placed on her head by outgoing Miss Namibia, Cassie Sharpley, Uiras was in disbelief when she was announced as the winner.

“I personally have a super power to overcome anything. As I am standing here today, I encourage everyone to believe in themselves,” she exclaimed.

“Failure is not the end. You need to pick yourself up and try again. So, as a beacon of hope, I want to encourage everyone to believe in themselves,” Uiras confidently answered the judges’ top 5 question.

The question was: “Everyone has a story to tell with highlights and sometimes sadness – how has failure personally helped you in your achievements?”.

The night proved to be a memorable one for the fashion model and assistant marketing strategist, who also took home the the Miss Photogenic special award. The other special awards were won by Lency Kuhanga (Miss Congeniality) and Martha Kautenavali (Public Choice Award).

Miss Namibia 2022 Cassia Sharpley congratulated her successor on social media, saying: “I wish you nothing but the best, God’s greatest blessing on you. You are blessed and you are capable.”

Sponsored by national broadcaster – NBC (Namibia Broadcasting Corporation) with Debmarine Namibia being a sponsoring partner, the event lived up to its billing. Media personality David Mbeha and Charene Labuschagne guided the proceedings with impeccable ease and professionalism, proving a suitable atmosphere for the occasion.

Although there were a few glitches with poor sound from the microphones on a few occasions, the crowd was serenaded by live performances by award-winning artists like Waters, Skrypt and Adora.

Miss Namibia 2023 Jameela Uiras will represent Namibia at the 72nd Miss Universe scheduled in El Salvador later this year. Runners-up, Albertina Haimbala and Martha Kautenavali are set to represent the country at the Miss World and Miss Earth pageants respectively. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)