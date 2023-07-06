AAU Conference of Rectors, Vice Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities (COREVIP 2023)

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) this week attended the COREVIP2023 Expo, taking place at the Windhoek Country Club Resort from 4-7 July 2023.

The COREVIP 2023 is held under the theme ‘Advancing Excellence in African Higher Education’ and aims to give rectors, Vice Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities a platform to receive firsthand information on current initiatives and available opportunities for stakeholders of African Higher Education and to offer an opportunity to share experiences with participants from Africa and beyond.

The Agronomic Board is participating in the ongoing exhibition to ensure comprehensive stakeholder engagement aimed at driving the research and innovation agenda in agronomy and horticulture market development.

The Board said it fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing, ultimately driving transformative changes in the agricultural landscape to enhance productivity, sustainability, and economic growth.

Chief Executive of the Namibian Agronomic Board, Dr Fidelis Mwazi, attended the COREVIP2023 Expo in Windhoek this week.