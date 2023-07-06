Film Commission planning Script to Screen workshop in Rundu

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) is calling all aspiring script writers, directors, producers, camera operators and production editors based in Rundu, with at least one film credit in their field, for a five day Script to Screen workshop.

The commission said the orkshop will take place from 2 to 18 October in Rundu, Kavango East and will end with the production of at least three short or documentary films. “Applicants must be between the ages of 18 to 35, they must have a passion for the film industry, they must commit in writing to attend the entire duration of the workshop and production phase and women are encouraged to apply,” they added.

They further encouraged applicants who are eligible to submit their CVs, a strong motivation not longer than one page, a complete script for a 15 minute short film or mini-documentary, which must be authentically Namibian, and provide links to previous work and attach reference letters from previous clients.

“We will not provide transport to and from the workshop venue and no attendance fee is required. Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your skills and learn from industry experts,” they emphasised.

They advised applicants who want to apply to submit their application to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Kavango East Office no later than 4 August.