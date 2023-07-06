DHPS Big Walk enjoyed pleasant weather and cheerful atmosphere

The last time the DHPS Big Walk took place in its usual format for all learners in Grade 1-6 of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek, was in 2019. In subsequent years, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic or, as in 2022, held in a smaller format for grades 4-6 only.

The school said, finally the entire primary section with all the learners, parents, teachers, families and friends of the school were able to enjoy this glorious day on 24 June 2023 at farm ‘Aris’ again. “After the 15 km uphill and downhill walk and the delicious refreshments along the route with warm drinks, rolls and ice cream, the relaxed get-together continued after the finish on the farm,” they added.

They further said the DHPS Big Walk is a very special joint effort by parents, teachers and the administration who put together a celebration in the Namibian bush that is certainly unique. “The exuberant vibe, whether from the many hard-working parents and helpers who assisted at the food and beverage stalls, or from the learners and visitors, together with the mild temperatures made the event a great success,” said DHPS

The school emphasised that the proceeds of the walk go to the Primary Section Fund, which has been used in recent years to implement valuable projects to enhance the primary section. “Without the commitment of the entire school community, especially the dedicated parents and the many sponsors and helpers, this day would not have been possible. Therefore, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks once again,” they said.