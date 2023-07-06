Select Page

NAMCOR appoints Ndafyaalako as new Executive for Development and Production

Jul 7, 2023

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) announced the appointment of Mtundeni Ndafyaalako as the Executive Development and Production.

NAMCOR Board of Directors, Management and the team congratulated Ndafyaalako on his appointment and wished him all the success in his endeavours. “He has played a key role in shaping our strategic direction concerning the acquisition of production assets, ensuring a stable and enduring revenue stream for the company,” said NAMCOR.

They said Mtundeni has over 10 years experience in a multi-disciplinary oil and gas industry environment. His professional journey spans various management and leadership positions within the upstream National Oil Company (NOC) and regulatory spheres. “During his role as acting Executive for Upstream Development and Production, he oversaw NAMCOR’s active engagement in recent oil discoveries, coordinated responsible and sustainable development to production while adhering to ESG principles,” they added.

Ndafyaalako has a Master’s degree in Petroleum Geosciences, a Bachelor’s (Hons) degree in Geological Engineering, specializing in Petroleum Exploration and Production, from the High Institute of Mining Metallurgy of Moa.

Additionally they said, he has successfully completed a Senior Management Development certificate programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School and he is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration, Finance, through the Namibia Business School.

Prior to this appointment, he held the position of New Ventures Manager in addition to serving in his current role in an acting capacity.

