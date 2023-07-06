ECB licensing kickstarts building of 100 MW solar plant

The Ohlthaver & List energy subsidiary, O&L Nexentury will soon start building a 100 MW solar power station near Windhoek, following approval of the company’s generation licence and its export licence from the Electricity Control Board.

The two licences are each valid for 25 years and phase 1 of the project is planned to be operational by July next year.

O&L Nexentury Managing Director, Bernd Walbaum said the more than N$1 billion project is aligned with the parent company’s purpose, “Creating a future, enhancing life.”

“This project promises to be a positive contribution to the generation of renewable energy in the country and speaks of our commitment to expanding clean and sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

The plant is planned to be connected to one of Nampower’s largest substations. The electricity generated will be used locally by industrial energy users such as mining companies, Regional Electricity Distributers and Nampower, as well as part of it being exported to the Southern African Power Pool.

As a vertically integrated developer of renewable energy projects, O&L Nexentury said it is active in Namibia, South Africa and Botswana as well as West Africa and Europe.

The company offers Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Operation & Maintenance services and has a pipeline of various exciting projects, including the development of PV solar plants to power the production of Green Hydrogen.

O&L Nexentury Financial Director, Wilko Düvel (left), and O&L Nexentury Managing Director, Bernd Walbaum, with the generation and export licences issued by the Electricity Control Board.