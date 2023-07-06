What is the current status of women’s wealth? – Businesswomen breakfast zooms in on women’s investments

Nedbank’s Head of Private Wealth, Cornell Meeks, will address the Economist Businesswoman breakfast on 21 July on the issue of approaching wealth for female investors.

The Economist Businesswomen Club is inviting the public to this networking breakfast on 21 July at Am Weinberg Conference Centre, at a fee of N$310 for members and N$330 for non-members.

The guest speaker at the breakfast will be Head: Private Wealth Management at Nedbank Namibia, Cornell Meeks.

The Club said that Meeks will be talking about, ‘How do I identify and change my wealth mindset? Money Psychology and Archetype’, and how financial wellness for women and taking charge of their wealth benefits you and your organisation.

She will go in-depth on how women manage their wealth and give background on the current status, how women’s approach to wealth differs from men and to be aware of strengths and weaknesses.

“Your wealth mindset, money psychology, and your money archetype and how you can change your wealth mindset,” are the topics she will be concentrating on said the Club.

Meek’s experience and skills have seen her work in various senior positions within the banking and wealth management sector for over 20 years. She has a proven track record in successfully starting up new business units, analysing deals, and structured credit.

Host Organiser of the Breakfast, Desere Lundon-Muller said the club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise.

“This is done through planned networking and it encourages the personal development and management of skills of our members and advances the standing and power of women,” she added.

To book a seat at the networking breakfast contact Desere at 061 22 1925 or email her at [email protected].