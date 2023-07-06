Bank Windhoek’s first Harvard Management intake graduates

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance, James Chapman, said that the bank values its staff members and has consistently made a concerted effort to invest in a future-fit leadership and talent pool.

Chapman made these remarks on Friday, 30 June, in Windhoek at the graduation ceremony of the very first Bank Windhoek intake of 38 employees for the Harvard Management Programme, the Harvard ManageMentor.

He congratulated the graduates on their achievements, adding that they validate the ongoing work done at Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek.

Designed to drive talent development and business growth, the Harvard ManageMentor sets the standard for online self-directed leadership and management training worldwide.

Chapman said that the world is evolving at an incredible pace and that organisations should invest in the development of employees. The realisation of the bank’s vision depends on the current and future leadership of Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek.

“In the modern age, business as usual entails flexible thinking, adaptable leadership, and the ability to thrive in a changing environment,” he said.

Chapman added that the bank’s goal is to provide an elevated overall banking experience to its customer base, leveraging its employees and strong relationships.

“This growth is balanced with our commitment to contribute to the Namibian economy, sustainable development, employment creation, and making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate,” he said.

During their testimonials, graduates agreed that participating in the Harvard ManageMentor Programme empowered them with the management expertise and cross-functional perspective to drive performance across domains, industries, and borders.

They said this training allowed them to emerge with a leadership mindset and winning strategies to secure a competitive edge for their own careers as well as for their employer.