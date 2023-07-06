Top 5 Sanlam Bridge contenders grab major cash prizes

Five promising small and medium enterprises each walked away with a N$50,000 cash prize in Sanlam’s Bridge programme which announced the top 5 candidates after a pitch competition conducted at the end of June.

Following an extensive evaluation process, the judges selected the following contenders: Rural Power Solutions cc, Namibian Culture Colouring Book, Edu-Game Namibia, Trimasena, and Rise Shine.

The winners demonstrated exceptional potential, compelling business models, and a strong commitment to drive positive change in their respective industries.

Sanlam said it is proud to announce that the top 5 will also participate in all initiatives developed specifically for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. These initiatives, designed to foster growth and sustainability, will further bolster the winners’ prospects and contribute to their long-term success.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Rural Power Solutions CC, Namibian Culture Colouring Book, Edu-Game Namibia, Trimasena, and Rise Shine on their outstanding achievement in the Sanlam Bridge Pitch Competition,” said Ms. Laurencia Prinzonsky, Sanlam’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

“Their dedication, passion, and innovative ideas have truly set them apart. We are confident that, with the support of the investment board’s SME initiatives, they will make significant contributions to their industries.”

Sanlam Bridge is a pioneering initiative to empower young Namibian entrepreneurs and small business owners. Sanlam provides financial support, mentorship, and access to resources through several initiatives, notably the Sanlam Bridge, to enable entrepreneurs to overcome challenges, get much-needed start-up capital, and thrive in their chosen industries.

From the left, Wendy Naruses (Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager: Distribution), Maria Namukwambi (NIPDB Consultant: MSME Business Advisory), Risto Kandele (Namibia Culture Colouring Book), Laurencia Prinzonsky (Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager: Corporate), Cecilia Naule (Rural Power Solutions CC), Selma Nalusha (Trimasena), Rise and Shine (Presented Online), Tutaleni Llonga (Edu-Game Namibia) and Seam Makoena (Senior Venture Builder – Impact Tank).