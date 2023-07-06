Comprehensive academic guide on the Namibian Constitution launched by Adv Sackey Akweenda

Major publishing events in law are rare, hence Dr Sakeus Akweenda’s new book on Constitutional Law is not only significant for its contents, but also as a new milestone in law as an academic discipline.

The Constitutional Law of the Republic of Namibia by Dr Akweenda was launched this week at a prestigious ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek. The event was attended by leading figures in law including the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Peter Shivute who also wrote the book’s preface.

Other dignitaries included Professor Amoo, a professor in law at the University of Namibia and hotshot lawyer, Sisa Namandje who introduced the author and sketched his contribution to law literature.

The impressive tome covers the history and application of the Namibian Constitution from its inception in 1990 to the present. In Advocate Akweenda’s own words:

“In the book’s 35 chapters, I have attempted to discuss all the articles and shedules of the Namibian Constitution. The work illustrates, inter alia, the interpretation of a Constitution, the permitted limitation on the fundamental rights and freedoms, the way in which aggrieved persons may enforce their fundamental rights and freedoms and the relief or remedy that the courts may grant to such persons. The remedy relates also to instances where the Executive breaches the provisions of the Constitution, including the separation of powers.”

In his Foreword, Chief Justice Shivute stated “ This book, Constitutional Law of the Republic of Namibia, is a significant contribution to the body of laws aimed at recording the provisions of the Constitution and their practical application.”

“The learned author has, with immense erudition and industry, ably accomplished this important yet challenging task,” he continued.

Dr Akweenda is a practising advocate of the High Court and of the Supreme Court. He has authored several books during his career and a plethora of law articles. (Photograph by Retha Steinmann)

Constitutional Law of the Republic of Namibia can be ordered from Victorinu Ruhepo at the Van Schaik bookstore on the main campus of the University of Namibia, in Windhoek.