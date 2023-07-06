Youth Foundation set to open sexual and reproductive health clinic in Kavango East

The Rob Youth Foundation recently revealed plans to open a youth health clinic that will provide sexual and reproductive health services to the youth in the Kavango East region.

They indicated that such services are scarce since the NAPPA clinic cannot serve all of the region’s young people.

It comes after the Foundation made a courtesy visit to the SWAPO Party’s Regional Leadership this week to seek assistance, advice, cooperation, and partnership from various leadership levels of the governing party.

The Foundation also briefed the Swapo party regional team on upcoming initiatives like agricultural projects to increase food security in the region as food costs continue to rise daily.

According to the Foundation, they would like to have a mobile clinic that can provide outreach services in remote areas, as well as ensure that residents in rural areas are catered for and have access to condoms, HIV, STDs, and STIs testing, as well as create awareness about how to use the products mentioned above and services.

Robert Maseka, Founder and Managing Director of the Rob Youth Foundation, emphasized the need for the region’s youth to conduct agricultural initiatives that will increase food security locally across the country.

“I believe the Youth should take leadership in implementing Agricultural projects in the regions to feed the region. The Rob Youth Foundation is ready but needs support, we need land to start Agricultural projects, and we urge the leadership of Swapo to support us. We have a lot of great initiatives to bring up Development in the region but unfortunately, we don’t have even an office to operate from, we believe through our engagement we will get all the support we need for us to implement the great initiative in the Kavango East Region,” Maseka said.

Moreover, the Foundation observed that food security is one of the problems within the region. “As the youth, we need to initiate ways to generate food for the region. Additionally, youth organizations, including the Swapo Youth League, National Youth Council, and other stakeholders need to collaborate and have a partnership so that we can come up with projects on agriculture where we will assist and help feed the nation.”

Regional Secretary of SWAPO Youth League, Anselem Marungu, expressed gratitude to the Rob Youth Foundation for the tremendous job done nationwide, in a brief period and promised the team that the leadership would assist them in the region.

“We commend you for the great job you have done so far as a Youth Foundation, and we thank you for coming to see us, as you have met the right leadership, and I believe they will support the request you have put forward,” he said.

Furthermore, Moses Shikerete, Regional Chairperson of the National Youth Council, stated he is impressed with the great job the Foundation has done hitherto. “I am, however, a bit disappointed that I am only meeting the Rob Youth Foundation now after they have done so much within the region.”

He also added that the National Youth Council is the umbrella body and that the Rob Youth Foundation must be a member of it.

The Foundation, according to Maseka, has begun the process of servicing and fencing off the 10 hectares of land in the Zambezi Region. The Foundation indicated that the Governor of the Zambezi area, Hon Lawrence Sampofu, has loaned them his tractor for land maintenance and would assist during the plowing season this November.

Mushinga Shinduvi, Regional Coordinator of the SWAPO Party, Regional Administrator Samoneka Mahindi Fabianus, Regional Treasurer Patrick Haingura, Regional Information and Mobilisations of the Swapo Youth League, Bibiana Shapi, Regional Treasurer SWAPO Youth League Madam Delia Ntjamba, and Regional information and mobilization officer Kudumo Bonifasius were also present during the meeting.