Telecom Namibia announces new tariffs for Jiva and Prepaid unlimited Data Boost Packages

Telecom Namibia, with approval from Communication Regulatory Authority, has implemented new permanent tn mobile tariffs for its Jiva Packages and Prepaid unlimited Data Boost Packages effective 30 June.

The move is aimed at keeping abreast with the Global ICT trends in line with the 4th Industrial Revolution and responding proactively to customer needs for increased data volume, voice minutes, and SMSes, the telecoms provider said in a statement this week.

The newly announced tariffs are as follows:

New Jiva Packages

Telecom Namibia Jiva is a group of prepaid packages that offers prepaid and hybrid customers data, voice, and SMS services via the TN Mobile network. The customers subscribe with the airtime balance on the main wallet. On subscription, the customer receives data for anytime internet access, social media data, night surfer (unlimited data between 00h00-06h00), national voice minutes, and national SMSes. The attributes (data, voice, and SMSes) are valid for 7 days, 14 days, or 31 days, respectively, on subscription.

The amended Jiva Supreme package doubles the amount of data offered to the customer in comparison to the previous Jiva Supreme package. This is a benefit to the customer considering that the subscription amount remains the same. The additional Jiva packages (14-Day Jiva and 31-Day Jiva) will also provide better options for more data-centric customers.

New Prepaid Unlimited Data Boost packages

Telecom Namibia Prepaid Unlimited Data Boost is a group of prepaid packages that offers prepaid and hybrid customers unlimited data services via the TN Mobile network. The customers subscribe with the airtime balance on the main wallet, on subscription, the customer receives unlimited data valid for 14/60/90 days.

The 14-Day Prepaid Unlimited Data Boost campaign offers TN mobile prepaid and hybrid customers an Unlimited Data plan valid for 14 days on a single subscription of N$369.00 VAT Excl.

60-Day Prepaid Unlimited Data Boost campaign offers TN mobile prepaid and hybrid customers two months of unlimited Data on a single subscription of N$1,199 VAT Excl.

90-Day Prepaid Unlimited Data Boost campaign offers TN mobile prepaid and hybrid customers three (3) months of unlimited Data on a single subscription of N$1,599 VAT Excl.

“The company’s continued quest to enhance customer service experience and enrich customer satisfaction reinforces Telecom Namibia’s image as a customer-oriented organization. This initiative keeps in mind the grassroots reach of Telecom Namibia in terms of its customer base and thus making the use of Telecom Namibia’s services and products more accessible and affordable for its customers,” the company concluded.