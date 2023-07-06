Web-based system to enhance school feeding programme launched

A web-based system that aims to provide real-time performance data and streamline the management and implementation of the country’s school feeding programme was launched this week.

The system dubbed Namibia School Feeding Information Management System (NaSIS), was launched by the deputy Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Faustina Caley.

At the launch, Caley highlighted the country’s commitment to addressing the immediate hunger among school-going children

Caley underscored the advantages of digital technologies, explaining that NaSIS offers more efficient data collection, analysis, and management capabilities.

“Taking the initiative to develop a tailor-made web-based system like NaSIS is a step in the right direction because it will provide real-time performance data focusing on the ongoing tracking of the program’s activities to inform meaningful actions for better management and implementation of the program in our schools,” she added.

She emphasized that the school feeding programme serves as a safety net, ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals, which contributes to improved school participation, enrollment, attendance, and cognitive development.

NaSIS is a prime example of the country’s commitment to leveraging ICT to deliver high-quality services, improve data management, and facilitate information sharing related to the school feeding program, she said.

Caley called for “Friends of Education” and ICT sector partners to contribute by providing schools with necessary ICT equipment and services, saying that this support will ensure that NaSIS and other web-based solutions can be fully utilized to enhance the management and implementation of the school feeding program, ultimately benefiting the students and promoting their educational development.

NaSIS was developed through a collaboration between the MoEAC, the World Food Programme (WFP), and iMarketing Consultants.

The programme, which supports pre-primary and primary school learners across the country with a mid-morning meal consisting of a fortified maize meal blend, has been in existence for 21 years. Initially managed by the WFP in 1991, it was fully taken over by the government in 1996.