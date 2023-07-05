Select Page

Inaugural Youth Climate Change Summit to be hosted in Windhoek

The National Youth Council of Namibia and the National Youth Climate Action Network of Namibia (Youth4CAN) are hosting Namibia’s 2nd Local Conference of Youth and the inaugural National Youth Climate Change Summit, from 11 to 13 July at Mercure Hotel in Windhoek.

The Council said the Summit aims to bring together local youth, to deliberate on issues related to climate change and raise their demands through the development of Namibia’s National Youth Statement on Climate Change.

“We have invited youth between the ages of 18 to 35 years and youth who are concerned with climate change,” a statement released this week said.

The Summit has a full endorsement from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Children and Youth Constituency (YOUNGO) LCOY Working Group.

The Summit is also supported by the European Union Delegation to Namibia, the German Government through Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), the British High Commission in Windhoek and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia and Triple Capital.

 

