Communications regulator appoints Finance and Administration Executive

Posted by | Jul 5, 2023 |

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has announced the appointment of Maria Moses as Executive: Finance and Administration effective from 3 July.

Moses has over 20 years experience in the finance and accounting field, having served as an Auditing Officer, Management Accountant, Manager: Management Accounting, and Director: Administration Services for various public and private sectors organisations in the pension fund industry, ICT regulatory, road and mining sectors, and the energy sector.

CRAN Board of Directors, Executive Management, and team welcomed Moses to the Authority and stated that they are confident that Moses will contribute positively to the mandate of the organisation for the socio-economic benefit of all Namibians.

She holds a Master of International Business, a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting and Finance, and a National Diploma in Accounting.

“She obtained professional Certificates in Business Accounting, Telecommunications Policy, Regulation and Management (TPRM), Project Management, and Management Development Programme (MDP).

 

