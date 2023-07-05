Select Page

Rosh Pinah to Aussenkehr district road re-opens

Jul 5, 2023

The Roads Authority (RA) has said that the road linking Rosh Pinah and Aussenkehr is now open to all traffic after being closed off for days due to rain and fog.

District Road (DR 212) was closed to traffic in both directions following wet and slippery conditions caused by recent heavy rainfall in some parts of the //Kharas region, according to the RA.

“This road was recently closed off due to wet and slippery conditions resulting from rain and foggy conditions experienced in the //Kharas region. The road has since been declared safe for traffic though we are still urging motorists to continue to take precautions when driving in wet conditions,” said the RA’s Corporate Communication Section on Tuesday.

As a result, the RA said it would like to thank all stakeholders (both public and private) for their patience and cooperation during the road closure period.

“The public is urged to report any obstructions or hazardous conditions observed on the national road network to [email protected]. The public is also requested to follow our Facebook Page (Roads Authority- RA Namibia) for regular updates on national roads and other services of the RA.”

 

