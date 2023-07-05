By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) represented Namibia at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) in Changsha City, Hunan Province – China, hosted under the theme “Common Development for a Shared Future”.

On the side-lines of the CAETE, Namibia hosted a Namibia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Opportunities Forum on 1 July 2023, supported by the Namibian Embassy in China, the investment board, DeHeng Law Firm, China Africa Development Fund, and China Africa Business Council.

Speaking at the Forum the Investment Board’s Executive Director: Investments and New Ventures, François van Schalkwyk highlighted the lucrative investment opportunities available in Namibia.

He also emphasised that Namibia offers a conducive investment landscape, backed by political stability, progressive policy frameworks and predictable processes.

The forum brought together more than 120 potential investors from the targeted sectors of mining, exploration, manufacturing and clean energy. The session was viewed by more than 3,000 viewers online.

To further amplify Namibia’s presence at the event, Dr Elia Kaiyamo, Namibia’s Ambassador to China and Francois van Schalkwyk had an opportunity to speak on various platforms including roundtable discussions fostering mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation between Namibia and China.

Namibia also hosted a pavilion promoting Namibian products sourced mainly from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises selected from the investment board’s High Potential Pool programme.