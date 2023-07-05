Select Page

Ministry of Agriculture to start with stock brands awareness campaign

Posted by | Jul 4, 2023 |

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will conduct the Namibia Livestock Identification and Traceability System (NamLITS) and stock brands awareness campaign from 17 July to 31 October.

The campaign will be undertaken by officials from the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) in collaboration with the MeatBoard of Namibia.

The ministry in an announcement last week said the campaign was promoted by the high number of stock brands registered on the NamLITS database which are not in use and outdated livestock-related information, therefore to address the issue, registered stock brands that have not been in use for two years or more will be deactivated in line with the Stock Brands, Act 24 of 1995.

“The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness and educate farmers on the appropriate use of cattle cartage, and stock brands as well as guide how to register on NamLITS online. Furthermore, there will be dedicated stations in each region to assist livestock farmers with updating stock brands, ear tags, and livestock-related information on the NamLITS,” they added.

The ministry further said officials from the MeatBoard and the Directorate of Veterinary Services will be visiting all the regions to engage livestock farmers and the regional authorities on the campaign.

“An official notice to deactivate stock brands not in use and other outdated livestock information will be issued after the completion of this campaign. We, therefore, request cooperation and support from all livestock farmers for the success of this campaign,” they concluded.

 

