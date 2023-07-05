Capricorn Group appoints its second female banking subsidiary MD

Capricorn Group has appointed Olebile Makhupe as the Managing Director of Bank Gaborone with effect from 1 July.

Bank Gaborone is a subsidiary of Capricorn Group and was established in 2006. The Group has become the only financial services Group in the region (Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, and Lesotho) with two female Managing Directors leading its banking subsidiaries.

Capricorn Group’s Namibian banking subsidiary and flagship brand, Bank Windhoek, is led by Baronice Hans, a Namibian citizen who was appointed Managing Director in July 2016.

Olebile, a Motswana by birth, will lead the Group’s banking subsidiary Bank Gaborone, which has grown its network to 12 retail branches since its establishment in 2006 and will also serve on Capricorn Group’s Executive Committee (Exco).

Olebile is a seasoned executive with over 22 years of experience in the corporate world, including financial services. She has a proven track record of providing transformative leadership to drive

business growth and leading high-performing multidisciplinary teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Thinus Prinsloo, Group CEO of Capricorn Group, said, “At Capricorn Group, we believe that diversity ignites quantum leaps, and we are excited to confirm Olebile’s appointment. Since she joined Bank Gaborone in February this year as Managing Director Designate, she has already made a positive contribution. I do not doubt that under her leadership, Bank Gaborone will continue to thrive and be a driving force in Botswana’s financial sector.”

On her appointment, Olebile Makhupe said, “I am honored and excited to be appointed as the new Managing Director of Bank Gaborone. I am passionate about driving growth. I look forward to working with the Bank Gaborone team with the support of Capricorn Group to build on the Bank’s successes, deliver value to our customers, and contribute to Botswana’s economy and society.