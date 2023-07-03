Select Page

Bank Windhoek announces fee structure

Posted by | Jul 3, 2023 |

Bank Windhoek announced its new fee structure, effective 1 July 2023. The fee structure considers the current economic outlook, and the impact of rising inflation and introduces relief for clients in key areas.

“Our pricing philosophy rewards customers who transact on electronic and self-help channels as this reduces costs. It is therefore important for customers to study our pricing guides to take full advantage of the opportunities available to reduce their bank charges,” said Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

As per regulatory requirements, Bank Windhoek’s new fee structure is available in all its branches and agencies, and on the website at www.bankwindhoek.com.na. For more information, customers can visit the Bank Windhoek website or contact the Bank’s Customer Contact Centre at +264 61 299 1200.

 

