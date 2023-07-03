Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair Preparatory Committee gets boost from MTC

The Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair Preparatory Committee (OATF-PC) recently received a boost of N$ 385,000 from mobile telecommunications company, MTC.

During a gala dinner hosted in the northern town of Ongwediva on Saturday, MTC remained the official sponsor of the trade fair. As per the norm, the annual event is scheduled to take place in August.

Speaking at the event, MTC’s Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi highlighted the need and importance of continuing to create an enabling environment that encourages and promotes entrepreneurship.

“Over the past 15 years, our support to the OATF has been committed, and this is mainly because we recognize the value which the event brings in terms of business stimulation, employment, and wealth creation, and ultimately to the national economic build-up of our country. Furthermore, the OATF serves as a trailblazer in creating a safe space for exchanging business ideas, promoting trade, and creating a direct channel to the market for businesses,” he said in a speech.

“Moreover, our support is therefore indicative of our commitment to aiding the advent of small and medium business development, while concurrently allowing established macro businesses to reach out and take their product and service offerings to the market. Our thanks, therefore, go to the leadership of the Ongwediva Town Council, and the OATF preparatory committee for granting us the opportunity to make a difference, through our continuous meaningful partnership. We are confident that this year’s edition of the OATF is yet again going to be another milestone,” he added.

Hosted annually, OATF is a hallmark for promoting entrepreneurial activities and is to date recognized as one of the country’s biggest business exhibiting platforms, which has this year attracted interest from over 400 exhibitors from across the country and SADC.