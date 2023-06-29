Select Page

Motorists cautioned to avoid road linking Rosh Pinah to Aussenkehr due to wet and slippery conditions

The Roads Authority (RA) has urged motorists to avoid the road connecting Rosh Pinah and Aussenkehr, informing the public of the immediate closure of the District Road (DR 212) due to wet and slippery conditions caused by recent heavy rainfall in some parts of the //Karas Region.

“This road is deemed unsafe for road users, thus, the RA is requesting the public to strictly adhere to the erected closure signs and not to attempt to use this road,” said the RA’s Corporate Communication Section on Thursday.

Furthermore, motorists are urged to take the alternate route (Aussenkehr-Noordoewer- Keetmanshoop-Aus Rosh Pinah) until further notice.

In addition, the RA said it would like to remind the public to drive cautiously in wet conditions and to report any blockages or hazardous situations on the national road network to [email protected].

 

