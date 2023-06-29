Olympic Committee embarks on sneaker donation drive to help the less fortunate keep their feet warm and snug

The Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC -CGA) has embarked on an initiative to help the less fortunate to have clothes, shoes, a roof, and warm feet to subside the cold.

The organisation has kicked off the ‘Olympic House Sneaker Donation Winter Drive’, aimed at warming feet one sneaker at a time, and has called upon all our stakeholders to join the journey to keep warm feet of a child and other people living and working on the streets.

“We thus appeal to your kind heart as an individual, a federation, an athlete, and anyone to donate an old pair of sneakers or shoes that we will distribute amongst people and children living and working on the streets,” said NNOC -CGA Secretary General, Joana Smit.

According to Smit, if one can donate, they are welcome to drop their pair (s) in the box available at the Olympic House; 31 Tacoma Street, Suiderhof in Windhoek.

“Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact the office at +264 61 229 285.

We thank you for your time, distribution, and consideration of this humble gesture as we look forward to filling boxes with your old shoes and keeping feet warmer, one sneaker at a time during these freezing times,” she said.