Seidler, Pronk collect medals for Namibia at second edition of African Beach Games

By Adolf Kaure.

Two Namibian athletes, Philip Seidler and Suzelle Pronk have emerged victorious at the ongoing African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

Namibian long-distance swimmer and Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Philip Seidler won the gold medal in the 5km open water race, while Suzelle Pronk emerged with a bronze medal in Kata in the Karate individual female category.

“Thank you to the Namibia National Olympic Commttee for making this possible and for all the support,” said Pronk on her social media.

The Beach Games were held for the second edition in the North African country, with more than 1,100 athletes from 53 African countries competing from 23 to 30 June. The games presented a good opportunity for the athletes to prepare for the upcoming World Beach Games which will take place in Bali, Indonesia in August.

The ANOCA African Beach Games is a continental multi-sport event created by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). It is a young and inclusive event that combines the informality and vibrancy of the beach with elite sport to create highly attractive games.

ANOCA said it is a youth-centric festival of beach, water and action sports, created specifically for the benefit of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Africa and their athletes.

The sport disciplines offered were beach handball, beach football, beach volleyball, beach tennis, basket 3 x 3, kayak, kata karate, air badminton, teqball, 10km marathon and 5km open water swimming.