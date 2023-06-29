MoU brings cooking hydrogen to household level

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Amidst concerns that green hydrogen production might not directly impact the lives of ordinary Namibians, an agreement signed earlier in June presents a tangible and inclusive solution to bring the use of green hydrogen down to household level.

Two forward-thinking companies have joined forces to develop a ground-breaking solution to benefit directly the common man in Namibia through a green hydrogen stove (cooker). Impact Hydrogen and Kaoko Green Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd, have recognized the need to empower individuals at grassroots level and bridge the gap between green hydrogen production and everyday living.

On 19 June 2023, Kaoko Green Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Impact Hydrogen signed a Memorandum Of Understanding -“Collaborative Framework on HyCooker Usage, Production, Sustainable Development and Investment Opportunities in Namibia” during the visit of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Premier to Namibia. This was followed by a business forum titled” Green Hydrogen and Energy Transition”.

Together, these companies have set their sights on developing a revolutionary hydrogen gas stove specifically designed for cooking purposes. “By harnessing the power of green hydrogen, this innovative stove will not only provide a sustainable and efficient cooking solution but will also democratize the benefits of the hydrogen economy by making it accessible to every Namibian, regardless of their socioeconomic background,” the two partners said in a statement after the signing of the MoU.