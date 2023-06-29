Africa’s Big 7 Trade Exhibition an eye opener for local entrepreneurs

Two entrepreneurs, Shiwomeho Kalla, who owns Shiwa’s Bakery, and Erikson Malwa, who owns Talamo Food Namibia who participated in Africa’s Big 7 (AB7) Trade Exhibition recently said the event was more than an eye opener for them.

The two were selected as part of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board’s (NIPDB) existing Know2Grow High Potential Pool (K2G HPP), where Bank Windhoek Sponsored N$100,000.

Kalla said the occasion offered her company a platform for networking. “We got to speak to industry experts and learned new techniques. It was an opportunity to expose our brand and take it to new markets and it also allowed us to tap into everybody’s creativity,” she added.

She further said it was amazing to see how much passion bakers and other food traders have for their businesses.

“We are inspired to go out there and reinvent, innovate, and do much better to take our brand forward,” she said.

Malwa, whose company specializes in food processing, said he was delighted to participate in the initiative because the event had all the food manufacturers and suppliers in one venue.

“Engaging with them was productive because it gave him a different business perspective, especially in the Namibian market. It is an eye-opener because we now have access to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) market,” he added.

He noted that his company exchanged products, ideas, and technology to improve their business.

“I have leads that I am going to follow up and you will see the change in Talamo Foods during the next two to three years,” he said

Head of SME, Financial and Data Analytics, at Bank Windhoek, Bianca Janse Van Vuuren said she was pleased to note that the participating entrepreneurs had a memorable and productive business experience at the AB7 Trade Exhibition.

“As a Connector of Positive Change, we are happy to have made it possible for our powerful entrepreneurs to represent the country internationally. Trade exhibitions are excellent and powerful tools for networking and promotional purposes, and we wish our exhibitor’s successful outcomes from this experience,” she said.

The next event will take place from 11 to 13 June 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The African Food and beverage suppliers use Africa’s Big 7 Trade Exhibition to launch new products, promote and sell to key decision makers and buyers, build long-lasting relationships, and structure import and export deals and it is the continent’s largest annual meeting place for the food and beverage industry.