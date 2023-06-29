Lithium miner, Xinfeng Investments wins licence case in High Court

Xinfeng Investments was granted temporary relief by the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday after the Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo revoked his decision to grant the miner a 20-year lithium mining licence.

In his ruling acting High Court Judge, Ramon Massdorp ruled that the minister lacked the authority to withdraw the mining licence.

“The first respondent did not have the power to revoke the mining license without the express or implied authority to do so under the governing legislation but was required to approach the courts for an appropriate relief,” the judge said.

Following the ruling the Ministry of Mines and Energy in a statement said it is aware of the judgment passed in the matter between Xinfeng Investments and the Ministry of Mines and Energy earlier by the High Court.

“The Ministry respects the decision of the court and will abide by it,” the statement read, adding that since the matter remains sub judice, because of the main review that still needs to be litigated in the High Court, the Ministry prefers not to comment on the matter.