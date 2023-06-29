FlyNamibia introduces new Eros – Lüderitz flight route

Privately-owned local passenger airline, FlyNamibia this week launched its new route connecting Eros Airport in Windhoek to the picturesque coastal town of Lüderitz.

This exciting addition to FlyNamibia’s network was made possible through a new partnership with TotalEnergies EP Namibia, a statement released on Thursday said.

The inaugural flight on the Eros Airport – Lüderitz route will take place on 3 July, marking a

a significant milestone for FlyNamibia and the local aviation industry.

This new connection opens up a world of opportunities for Namibian citizens as well as foreign travellers, whether for business or leisure, offering seamless access to Lüderitz and its burgeoning economic potential.

“The launch of the Eros – Lüderitz route is an exciting moment for FlyNamibia and the Namibian

economy,” said Mr. Andre Compion, MD of FlyNamibia.

“By introducing this route, we aim to open doors to new opportunities for local businesses and provide a gateway for tourists to experience the wonders of Lüderitz. We are committed to supporting the growth of the local economy and the thriving tourism industry in Namibia and would like to thank TotalEnergies EP Namibia for their support which has enabled the start of this new endeavour. Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring a comfortable and memorable journey for all travellers.”

Lüderitz, known for its colonial-era architecture, rugged coastline, and mesmerizing Kolmanskop ghost town, attracts visitors from around the globe. With FlyNamibia’s new route, travellers can now reach Lüderitz quickly and comfortably, avoiding long and tedious journeys by road.

FlyNamibia will operate the Eros Airport – Lüderitz route every weekday (Mondays to Fridays), providing increased flexibility for travellers.

The flight schedule has been meticulously designed to cater to the needs of both leisure and business travellers, allowing for convenient connections to other domestic and international destinations, the statement further said.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Walvis Bay, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Oranjemund, and now Lüderitz, as well as a regional route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International.