Employee focus important to keep Namibia’s largest motor group ahead of competition

One of the biggest challenges the motor industry faces is a fight for talent. Over the years, for its part, Pupkewitz Motors has played a pivotal part in skills development relevant to the motor industry through their automotive technician training (apprenticeships), sales trainee programmes and graduate trainee mentorship.

Managing Director of the Pupkewitz Motor Group, Anton Westraadt said “The industry offers great opportunities, not only for a job, but for a rewarding career, to individuals who are passionate about the industry, who are eager to learn, and willing to work hard to achieve organisational and personal goals,” said Westraadt.

Regarding Pupkewitz Motors positioning itself to capitalize on the anticipated growth opportunities in the Namibian automotive industry, he says it is important for them to stay connected to their customers, to understand changing needs of customers, and to ensure that Pupkewitz Motors remain relevant in offering hassle-free mobility solutions to customers. In this regard, he says Pupkewitz Motors will continue to enhance customer centricity and efficient processes, “by understanding the customer journey, personalising experiences, investing in digital platforms, streamlining processes, and actively seeking customer feedback. Through this we will continue to build long-lasting relationships with our customers.”

On a personal level, Westraadt says as a leader in the automotive industry, he has learnt several key lessons that have helped him steer his team and organisation towards success. Additionally, he says while there are generic management and leadership principles that apply across industries, there are some considerations unique to the automotive industry that stand out.

The lessons he lists include focusing on employees. In the automotive industry, employees are critical to delivering an exceptional customer experience. “As such, every single day, we need to prioritize our employees and ensure that they have the tools, training, and support they need to serve our customers effectively. By investing in our employees, we are investing in our customers.”

Furthermore, Westraadt says, “In the automotive industry, we need to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate our customers’ needs. This means keeping up with trends, technologies, and changing consumer preferences. By doing so, we can provide our customers with the products and services they need, when they need them, and in a way that exceeds their expectations.”

Equally, he lists managing working capital in a capital-intensive industry as a critical consideration in the automotive industry. “We need to strike a balance between investing in inventory to meet our customers’ diverse needs, while still running a profitable business with healthy returns. This requires careful financial management and a deep understanding of our business and market dynamics.”

He adds that making decisions with precision is another important lesson he has learnt over the years. “When it comes to decision-making in the automotive industry, it is crucial to take the time to consider all relevant facts and information carefully. However, once a decision is made, we cannot waste any time in executing it with precision. This requires strong leadership, effective communication, and a culture of accountability.”

Westraadt says he has also learnt the importance of optimizing human and technology resources. He adds that finding the optimal blend between human intervention and technology-driven processes is critical in the automotive industry. “We need to leverage technology to automate and streamline processes, while still maintaining a human touch to provide personalized customer experiences. This requires a deep understanding of our customers’ needs and preferences and a willingness to invest in technology and innovation.”

In summary, Westraadt says he has learned the importance of prioritizing employees, anticipating customer needs, managing working capital, making decisions with precision, and optimizing human and technology resources. “By focusing on these key considerations, we can deliver exceptional customer experiences, drive business growth, and stay ahead of the competition.”