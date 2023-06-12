Film Commission calls on filmmakers to submit proposals for a web series

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) is inviting upcoming filmmakers to submit proposals for a web series support in the 2023/2024 funding cycle. The NFC explained that they consider web series as any scripted or non-scripted work in episodic form, released on the Internet.

“Applications should reach us not later than 31 July at 17:00 and potential applicants should email [email protected] for application forms and completed application forms can be hand-delivered to NFC House, corner Scöhnlein and Jenner Streets Windhoek West or at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Regional Offices or posted to Namibia Film Commission, Web Series Application, P.O. Box 41807, Ausspannplatz, Windhoek,” they informed.

The NFC said to be eligible, applicants should have a registered Namibian company, a team containing a writer and director, all members of the team need not be Namibian, must not have benefited from NFC funding before and must be a member of a recognized film team.

They highlighted that applications will only be consider if the application form is fully completed, a CV of the project principals must included, a concept line must be included and proof of previous work must also be included.