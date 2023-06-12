Select Page

Film Commission calls on filmmakers to submit proposals for a web series

Posted by | Jun 28, 2023 |

Film Commission calls on filmmakers to submit proposals for a web series

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) is inviting upcoming filmmakers to submit proposals for a web series support in the 2023/2024 funding cycle. The NFC explained that they consider web series as any scripted or non-scripted work in episodic form, released on the Internet.

Applications should reach us not later than 31 July at 17:00 and potential applicants should email [email protected] for application forms and completed application forms can be hand-delivered to NFC House, corner Scöhnlein and Jenner Streets Windhoek West or at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Regional Offices or posted to Namibia Film Commission, Web Series Application, P.O. Box 41807, Ausspannplatz, Windhoek,” they informed.

The NFC said to be eligible, applicants should have a registered Namibian company, a team containing a writer and director, all members of the team need not be Namibian, must not have benefited from NFC funding before and must be a member of a recognized film team.

They highlighted that applications will only be consider if the application form is fully completed, a CV of the project principals must included, a concept line must be included and proof of previous work must also be included.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

OYO dance troupe to give back to the community

OYO dance troupe to give back to the community

29 October 2018

OYO touring Omusati Region to create awareness about gender violence

OYO touring Omusati Region to create awareness about gender violence

4 February 2022

Film Review – The Conjuring

Film Review – The Conjuring

27 September 2013

Standing room only as Swakopmund orchestras bring light classics to life in Musikwoche

Standing room only as Swakopmund orchestras bring light classics to life in Musikwoche

17 December 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<