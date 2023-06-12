Municipality teams to reset prepaid electricity meters move to Klein Windhoek, Ludwigsdorf and Avis

The City of Windhoek has informed residents that they will be carrying out the Token Identifier (TID) key change token exercise at Klein Windhoek, Ludwigsdorf and Avis suburbs from 3 to 21 July. The City urged customers to recharge all unused credit tokens purchased before the meter update, as they will no longer be accepted by the meter after the update.

“We encourage customers to co-operate and allow access to our TID Rollover Field Officers to enter their premises and enter the key change token into the meters. The Officers will carry out their duty per suburb from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 19:00 and weekend appointments will be between 08:00 and 16:30,” they added.

The TID Rollover Officers can be identified by their CoW branded personal protective equipment (PPE), official identity cards and branded vehicles with the City of Windhoek logo. “If you have any suspicion abut the people visiting your premises with regard to this project, kindly call us at 061 290 2242 or 290 3777,” they said.

Explaining the project the City said the rolling out of the TID project is being done because all pre-paid electricity meters in Windhoek are required to be reset by entering a key change token. “The current pre-paid electricity metering Standard Transfer Specification-5 (STS5) token identifier will expire on 24 November 2024 for all meters. Therefore, a token key change is required to update the meters to STS6 to ensure that they continue working after the deadline.”