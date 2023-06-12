Private sector in full support of Know2Grow NextGen business promotion event

By Adolf Kaure.

This year’s Know2Grow NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase will be hosted at Swakopmund’s MTC Dome from 2 to 4 November.

This was announced earlier this week at a small ceremony at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund where Coca-Cola Beverages Namibia pledged to sponsor the showcase with an amount of N$550,000.

Michael Jimmy from the Office of the Regional Council expressed his gratitude to the different stakeholders involved in the Know2Grow NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase, specifically Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

“This sponsorship is more than just financial assistance. It represents a partnership built on shared values and a belief in the potential of our local talent,” he said.

“Coca-Cola’s investment in this showcase demonstrates their unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, creating opportunities, and empowering the young minds that will shape our future,” he said on behalf of the Erongo Governor, Neville André.

The Swakopmund Municipality also pledged N$10,000 for the initiative.

The Know2Grow NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase is a platform created by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) to create opportunities for young entrepreneurs to grow and learn while allowing then to unleash their full potential as well as transform their ideas into tangible enterprises.

Representatives of the Investment Board received contributions from sponsors for the Know2Grow NextGen business promotion event to be held later this year in Swakopmund. The main sponsor is Coca-Cola with more than half a million dollar.