Richelieu Eagles to take on Uganda Cranes in Castle Lite Series

The Richelieu Eagles will host the Cranes from Uganda in the upcoming Castle Lite Series against Uganda, scheduled to take place from 5 to 13 July at the United Sports Fields in Windhoek.

The Eagles vs Cranes Series has become an annual fixture on the calendar as it has produced highly entertaining cricket between the two cricket countries.

The series will feature four exciting T20 matches on 5, 6,8, and 9 July with all of them starting at 14h00. This will be followed by two thrilling 50-over matches on 11 and 13 July at 09h30.

Johan Muller, Chief Executive of Cricket Namibia, highlighted the significance of this Castle Lite Series in the Cricket Namibia commercial strategy and talent development.

“We are proud to bring another international team to Namibia. This Series allows us to attract high-quality cricket to our shores and provides an excellent platform to develop our depth. It is a crucial part of our T20 preparation for the Africa Qualifier in November,” he said.

Pierre de Bruyn, the head coach of the Namibian cricket team, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series. He emphasised the importance of this opportunity to shape their T20 strategic planning, stating, “We want to evolve our T20 game and become a force in T20 cricket. We need to change our thinking, upskill ourselves, and identify the right players for executing the T20 brand we aspire to play,”

Laurence Mahatlane, the Head Coach of the Uganda Men’s cricket team, expressed excitement about the series and the growth it offers his squad.

“We are grateful to Cricket Namibia for keeping the relationship alive. This series has allowed us to test the depth of our squad and expose new players to world-class competition. We look forward to this opportunity to further develop as a unit,” Mahatlane said.

Cricket Namibia has since encouraged fans and cricket enthusiasts to come together and witness the thrilling encounters between Namibia and Uganda.