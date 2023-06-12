National Cancer Walk around the corner – Proceeds to fund the CAN Patient Transport Assistance Programme

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will be hosting the ‘2023 CAN National Cancer Walk: Winter Edition’, on 1 July, in Windhoek, Rehoboth, Otjiwarongo, Outjo, Tsumeb, Swakopmund, and Walvis Bay.

To participate it will cost N$70 for adults and N$50 for under 18s and pensioners.

CAN Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said participants should grab their beanies and scarves because they are about to embark on the quirkiest cancer walk ever and that the event is not for the faint-hearted.

“Brave souls with warm hearts, it is time to walk for hope. Are you ready to lace your walking shoes, embrace the frosty air and make a positive difference? We are looking for bold warriors who are not afraid to face the chill head-on while supporting an incredible cause,” he said.

Hansen said they chose a freezing winter’s day, because cancer never takes a vacation, even in the coldest months, and by braving the frost, they are showing their unwavering support for those fighting this relentless battle.

“Picture this: You, decked out in layers upon layers of mismatched socks, neon-coloured beanies, and fluffy earmuffs, marching alongside a community of vibrant individuals, all with the same goals, warming hearts and raising funds for cancer support. It is a sight that will leave Jack Frost speechless. We are determined to make this event a whimsical adventure, where every step brings us closer to a world free of cancer,” he said.

He urged the nation to be brave, dress up and come be silly with them and they promise a morning filled with laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories.

“So gather your friends, family, and even your pet, and let us make Saturday a day to remember. Do not worry, we will have plenty of hot coffee waiting at the start and finish line to warm those chilly toes and hearts,” he said.

He said the funds raised by this year’s National Cancer Walk will fund the CAN Patient Transport Assistance Programme helping cancer patients with transport money to get the treatment or follow-up medical visits to Windhoek.

“To register or learn more, phone our CAN officers at 061 23 7740 or 064 461 271 or [email protected],” he concluded.