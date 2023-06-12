City of Windhoek embarks on waste management campaign

The City of Windhoek (CoW) Awareness Officials together with MTC staff members embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Luxury Hill, Katutura, following the recent launch of the Sorting at the Source Waste Programme.

The municipal authority said they visited about 240 houses during the campaign whereby two recycling plastic bags were distributed per house.

“Residents also received promotional items and we will continue to pick up and distribute recycle plastic bags every Wednesday. About 500 recycling plastic bags are handed out every Wednesday by the Awareness Officers,” the authority said.

The Sorting at the Source Programmes involves distributing recycling plastic bags to households so that residents can put recyclable materials in the plastic bag instead of the household waste wheelie bin.