Select Page

City of Windhoek embarks on waste management campaign

Posted by | Jun 26, 2023 |

City of Windhoek embarks on waste management campaign

The City of Windhoek (CoW) Awareness Officials together with MTC staff members embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Luxury Hill, Katutura, following the recent launch of the Sorting at the Source Waste Programme.

The municipal authority said they visited about 240 houses during the campaign whereby two recycling plastic bags were distributed per house.

“Residents also received promotional items and we will continue to pick up and distribute recycle plastic bags every Wednesday. About 500 recycling plastic bags are handed out every Wednesday by the Awareness Officers,” the authority said.

The Sorting at the Source Programmes involves distributing recycling plastic bags to households so that residents can put recyclable materials in the plastic bag instead of the household waste wheelie bin.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Bank Windhoek celebrates milestone – 40th birthday celebrations launched

Bank Windhoek celebrates milestone – 40th birthday celebrations launched

3 May 2022

Gwashamba Mall opens in Ongwediva

Gwashamba Mall opens in Ongwediva

31 May 2013

We will not sell groceries on credit – Pick n Pay Namibia

We will not sell groceries on credit – Pick n Pay Namibia

28 September 2017

Nedbank Kapana Coof-Off champion crowned – Takes home a mobile food truck

Nedbank Kapana Coof-Off champion crowned – Takes home a mobile food truck

27 August 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<