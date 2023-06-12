Dausab motivates passing of international cooperation in criminal matters amendment bill

The Minister of Justice Yvonne Dausab recently motivated the passing of the International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Amendment Bill, per Article 63 (2)(e) of the Constitution, read together with Article 32(3)(e) of the same, to ensure the confiscation of the instrumentality of an offence or intended instrumentality of a crime from foreign states.

Dausab emphasized that modifications to the international cooperation in criminal matters Act, Act 75 of 1996, are required to secure the forfeiture of a foreign state’s instrumentality of an offence or intended instrumentality of breach.

In addition, the Minister explained that the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, Act 29 of 2004, as amended, defines an offender’s instrumentality as “any property involved in the commission or suspected commission of an offence at any time before or after the commencement of POCA, whether committed within Namibia or elsewhere.”

According to her, an intended instrumentality of an offence is “any property intended to be used in the commission of an offence.”

The Minister also noted that if a foreign confiscation order, preservation order, or forfeiture order emanates from instrumentality or intended instrumentality of an offence, legal proceedings are going to be initiated by the Prosecutor General under POCA.

Said Dausab: “When the case comes from a foreign state, the legal proceedings will be initiated by that foreign state, and the foreign state will request Namibia to enforce the order. For Namibia to be able to render legal assistance to a requesting state in this regard, the proposed amendments to the international cooperation in criminal matters amendment Act are necessary.

Ultimately, there is a need to expand the grounds for refusal of a request for mutual legal assistance under Section 7A to include that (d) the request relates to a political offence or an offence of a political character, or (e) the request relates to an offence under military law which would not be an offence under ordinary criminal law. The amendments reflect international best practices, and the additional grounds are also included in Article 6 (1) (a) and (b) of the SADC Protocol on mutual legal assistance in Criminal Matters and Article 14 (1) of The London Scheme for Extradition within the Commonwealth of which Namibia is a party.”

The same grounds are also included in our domestic legislation, specifically Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) of the Extradition Act of 1996, she noted.

“I plead you consider passing the international cooperation in criminal matters amendment bill as a reflection of our domestic response to improving our criminal justice system in our fight against the increasing and changing profile of financial crimes,” Dausab urged fellow lawmakers.