Eswatini to host the 8th SACU Summit of Heads of State

His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Chairperson of the SACU Summit will be hosting the 8th SACU Summit of Heads of State or Government on 29 June in Ezulwini, Eswatini.

The SACU Summit will be held at the Madvulo Convention Centre and will be attended by the Heads of State and representatives of SACU Member States the Kingdom of Eswatini, the host; Botswana; Kingdom of Lesotho; Namibia and South Africa.

The 8th Summit will consider progress being made on the implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan whose pillars include: (i) Industrialisation through the development of regional value chains, investment attraction, and export promotion; (ii) Trade Facilitation and Logistics; (iii) Implementation and Leveraging of the African Continental Free Trade Area; (iv) Unified Engagement with Third Parties; and (v) Finance and Resource Mobilisation.

Professor Ricard Nauman Professor Ricardo Hausmann, Founder and Director of Harvard’s University Growth Lab will present to the Summit on the theme “SACU Industrialisation Opportunities through Improving Economic Complexity.”

Meanwhile, a communiqué will be issued at the end of the Summit.