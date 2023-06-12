Green Climate Fund in Namibia to check up on project implementation

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) Secretariat is undertaking an ad hoc mission to Namibia from 26 to 6 July.

The objective of the ad hoc mission to the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) of Namibia Projects is to assess the quality of project implementation of all the EIF-approved projects, extraction of lessons to govern future project implementation, and provide recommendations to ensure project results and impacts are achieved.

The EIF in a statement on 26 June said the secretariat will engage the EIF, government, civil society organisations, EIF projects staff and management, community-based organisations, and stakeholders on the implementation of all the EIF projects, undertake projects site visits and meetings with the project teams, project beneficiaries and affected people and other relevant stakeholders.

“The secretariat will interact with beneficiaries to gain first-hand insights on their experiences about engagement, capacities, access to finance and changes in community-level climate change resilience, and the adaptation and resilience benefits through all the approved projects. The delegations will pay a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprise and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism,” they added.

The EIF has four GCF-approved funded activities, FP023, FP024, SAP001, and SAP006, which are all adaptation projects in drought-stricken rural communities in Namibian.

With the many projects that the EIF is running the secretariat will visit the Ovitoto Communal Area: Ovitoto Conservancy SAP006 approved project Strengthening climate change resilience and adaptation of Ovitoto communal conservancy project, the FP024 field visit of the: Ozonahi Conservancy – Ozonahi Bush Based Animal Feed Production Project, the //Huab Conservancy – //Huab Conservancy Hydroponics, Sorris Sorris Conservancy, the 150KW Solar Power Plant to provide clean power and revenue via offtake agreement.

“The delegations will also visit the Otjimboyo Conservancy: Otjimboyo Resilience Project field visits to SAP001 investment mainly Fransfontein Community Garden, Goat revolving scheme and Belmond rehabilitated Water-point and conclude the field visits with SAP006 approved grants at Omkhaibasen Farmers’ Cooperative at farm Daweb-West 40km north of Usakos: Water and Solar Infrastructure Development and Restocking and Otjimbingwe Independent Development Association: Enhance horticulture produce through new climate-smart technologies to mitigate climate change effects on horticulture produce,” said the EIF.

The mission is being undertaken by an inter-divisional team made up of Portfolio Management Specialist, Folasade Ayonrinde, Sector Senior Specialist, Land-use, Forests, and Ecosystem, Ben Vickers, and Financial Management Specialist, Nathaniel Pappoe.

The EIF is a direct access entity to the GCF and it was accredited to GCF in decision B.10/06, paragraph (c), in July 2015 and subsequently re-accredited in the year 2021. the EIF is accredited under projects/programme activities of Micro size, up to and including US$10 million.

The EIF mentioned that the total approved funding for their projects is N$39.1 million, comprising N$37.7 million in GCF financing and N$1.4 million in co-financing by the EIF.

“To date N$30.9 million has been disbursed of the GCF approved funding amount which represents 79% of approved GCF funds for all EIF projects under implementations,” they said.