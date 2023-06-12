Nedbank CitiDash is back!

The premier mass participation event, the Nedbank CitiDash 2023 will make a return and is scheduled to take place on 10 September in the heart of Windhoek after the challenging silence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will be the third event of its kind, and the bank has generously donated N$400,000 to host the event,” they added.

Nedbank Namibia’s executive of Retail and Business Banking, JG Van Graan said they believe that running provides an opportunity to touch the lives of all Namibians.

“As a long-standing supporter of the sport, we are truly delighted to be the title sponsor of the third edition of the Nedbank CitiDash,” added Van Graan.

The exclusive race will once again attract top-tier elite runners, enthusiastic and novice runners and walkers, and even families who are just looking to have a fun and active outing, he added.

“We further believe that this year the Dash will once again have one of the greatest lineups that Namibian running has ever seen,” noted Van Graan.

Manager of OTB Sport, Yvonne Brinkmann, expressed her enthusiasm for the Nedbank CitiDash and thanked all the sponsors on board for this year’s event.

“Every year, this event brings us together in a way few others can. It is not just about the thrill of the race, it is about the shared spirit and camaraderie. It is a unique experience and one I have been looking forward to. I can not wait to see the sense of community this year’s race will foster,” she said.

The event comprises two distances the 5km and 10km race and the starter’s gun is expected to go off at 07:00. The 5km fun run entry fees are N$50, and the 10km elite run entry fee is N$250.

Group entries exceeding 30 participants earn a discount and online entry is possible via the CitiDash Website. Prize money of N$40,000 is up for grabs for the elite males and females, as well as the top under 10 male and female athletes, and the top visually impaired and wheelchair athletes.