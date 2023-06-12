The backbone to every organisation

An organisation’s most valuable resources or assets are the people. No organisation can perform without people.

Human resources (HR) refers to both the people working for an organisation and the department responsible for managing the employment life cycle of each employee. The employee lifecycle is the entire employee experience, from applying for a position, being appointed, and working for the organisation, until they resign or retire or leave for other reasons. It is also unofficially referred to as the ‘emotions’ of the organisation or the ‘heartbeat’ of the organisation.

Moreover, the HR function encapsulates the finding, hiring, training, and supporting of recently appointed employees. Another important function is employee compensation, the development of policies that are related to people management, and also various strategies and processes that deal

with the achievement of organisational strategic goals through the employees.

HR is responsible tfor ensuringcompliance with relevant National and International legislationconcerningand related matters as well as standards. The HR function is further responsible to create a positive working environment and facilitate positive employee relationships.

Over the years it has evolved, and now includes important aspects of employee benefits, employee wellness, employee assistance programmes (dealing with psychosocial support), employee retention, employee career development, employee development (through coaching and mentoring,

financial support to employees for academic studies, etc.), and employee health and safety (Occupational health and safety).

Additionally, the HR function plays a vital role in setting the organisational culture. Organisational culture is how things are done in the organisation. How the organisation is projected to the outside world. It is responsible to give life to the organisational core values, and how it is internalised and lived out by the employees. Internal communication is a very important aspect of an organisation. HR is core to the internal communication processes in an organisation. It is the ‘gel’ that links the various functions/departments within the organisation.

This particular function has become a strategic business partner in setting and achieving the strategic objectives of the organisation. It plays an instrumental role today in securing and enabling organisations to gain competitive advantage.

The benefits gained from a well-established and functional HR in an organisation include a happy, high-performing workforce. A healthy and engaged workforce, innovative and professional, service-oriented, and a workforce with integrity.

In conclusion, HR brings functionality, relevant resources, specific qualifications, skills, knowledge and attitudes to an organisation. It further ensures the upskilling, capacity building, and enhancement of employees, motivates, inspires, builds morale, and takes care of the general well-being of the employees. Re-visit and look at the structure of your HR team today and ensure that it constantly lives by these standards to ensure a happy and productive working culture within your organisation.