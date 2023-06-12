BoN appoints new Deputy Director for Financial Stability & Macroprudential Surveillance

The Bank of Namibia has announced the appointment of Anna Williams as the new Deputy Director for Financial Stability & Macroprudential Surveillance, effective from 1 July.

Williams is an experienced economist with a strong background in financial stability, stress testing, macroprudential policy, financial economics, and development affiance and she currently holds the position of Head of Innovation Hub at the Bank, where she is instrumental in driving the Bank’s digital transformation agenda.

Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab expressed full confidence in this appointment.

“This appointment reflects our continued dedication to fostering an inclusive and stable financial system, while simultaneously promoting innovation and strengthening operational capabilities within the Bank,” he said.

Williams joined the central bank in February 2017 as a trainee economist in the Research Department, now the Research and Financial Sector Development Department.

In the Financial Stability and Macroprudential Oversight Department, she held the position of Senior Economist: Financial Stability & Stress Testing after which she was promoted to Principal Economist: Financial Stability & Stress Testing.

“Throughout her career, Williams has demonstrated leadership qualities, serving in various roles such as the Head of Innovation Hub at the Bank and the Chairperson of the Employee Liaison Form and her commitment to continuous self-development, knowledge transfer, and maintaining a work-life balance reflects her holistic approach to professional and personal growth,” they added.

Williams holds a BCom in Accounting and Economics, BCom Honours in Economics with Distinction, and MCom in Financial Markets, with Distinction from Rhodes University as well as an MPhil in Development Finance Cum Laude from the University of Stellenbosch.