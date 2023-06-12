Importance of empowering women and youth in trade highlighted at regional workshop

The African Continental Free Trade Area – Southern Africa Development Community (AfCFTA-SADC) regional consultation workshop was recently held in Windhoek to address the challenges faced by women and youth in cross-border trade and explore opportunities in the digital economy.

During the opening of the workshop, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu emphasized the importance of empowering women and youth to actively participate in trade and benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Iipumbu stated that the protocols on women and youth in trade and e-commerce, currently under development, aim to empower women and youth to initiate youth-led initiatives in key sectors such as agriculture, financial services, information technology, and the creative industries.

“Women and youth face various challenges in trading across borders and are confronted by many barriers to trade, such as complex export procedures, intimidation, extortions, and harassment at borders, particularly in Africa. I believe the Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade should address the persistent challenges faced by women in trade and provide solutions in terms of better border governance and trade facilitation,” she said.

She further mentioned that Namibia, as a party to the AfCFTA Agreement, is committed to championing initiatives that promote the participation of women and youth in key sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and tourism.

“We have identified sectors where women and youth have a competitive advantage, such as agriculture, aquaculture, cosmetics, and textiles,” she said, adding that efforts have been made to support these sectors, such as providing training on standards and promoting value chain development.

The workshop aims to discuss and identify issues to be included in the protocol on women and youth in trade and e-commerce. It will also explore ways to enhance access to economic opportunities for youth at national and regional levels, with a focus on sustainable priority sectors.

Regarding e-commerce, Iipumbu stated that the protocol on digital trade provides an opportunity for Africa to achieve digital and financial inclusion while fostering innovation.