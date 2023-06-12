NFA to conduct C-License coaching course

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) will conduct a C-License Coaching Course from 10 to 21 July at the NFA Football House.

The registration fee for the NFA C-License coaching course is N$1,200 per participant and the closing date is Monday, 3 July.

Only coaches whose clubs compete in the Southern Stream First Division 2023/2024 Football Season may apply, a statement from the football body said.

“Recognising the critical need to build a pathway for coaches in Namibia in line with the CAF Convention, the NFA conducts this C-License Coaching Course for two coaches per club actively involved in coaching work in the Southern Stream Football Division,” NFA Interim General Secretary Jochen Traut said.

Traut added that the NFA envisages holding similar coaching courses for the Northwest and Northeast Football Regions and more details will be communicated soon.

“We are also planning to hold a CAF C-License Coaching Course later this year,” Traut confirmed.

The objective of the NFA C-License Coaching Course is to fast-track the player/coaches’ development pathway, to create an opportunity for skills development towards the CAF C-License, and to ensure that NFA contributes towards the CAF Coaching Convention, Traut concluded.