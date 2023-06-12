Telecom to spend N$327 million to try and win back old customer base

By Michel Haoses.

Telecom Namibia has begun its journey to fast-track its digital transformation initiative when on Thursday 22 June, it launched its five-year Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) with the signing of a N$327 million contract with Sistemas Avanzados De Technologia SA (SATEC).

Signing the contract on behalf of Telecom, its Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda, said “Building a high-quality network and enhancing customer experience have always been a top priority for Telecom Namibia. Thus, the company will continue to invest in infrastructure projects and strengthen its network capacity and quality to better serve its customers and the nation at large. The OSS/BSS system will enable Telecom Namibia to automate various offerings and provide quality, reliable and cost-effective high-speed services at a minimal cost to its customers.”

This agreement marks the beginning of Telecom’s digital transformation process with the replacement of Operational Support Systems and Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) for both fixed and mobile services.

Keynote speaker, Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Hon Maureen Hinda-Mbuende, applauded Telecom for adopting this investment in digital infrastructure and network modernization as a crucial strategic goal. She further stated that the government plays a dual role in the shaping and interactions among key players in the Namibian digital transformation ecosystem as a policymaker and rulemaker, and secondly as a strategic investor. The ISBP is in line with the government’s plans to promote access to and the use of ICT services and products.

The OSS/BSS transformation project covers the full spectrum from services to billing to network resource management. The operational and business systems will be supplied, installed and maintained by SATEC.

Telecom Board Chairperson, Mr Melkizedek Uupindi, said this investment will enable the communications utility to address the problems faced by customers such as lack of agility, lack of automation in logging in and tracking reported issues (customer self-help), and system issues like back office integration.

The contract will also enable efficiency in automated buying services, faster service notifications, capability of a shared wallet, enhanced credit control, and timely technical support for customers.