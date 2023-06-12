Second Russia–Africa Summit set for July – Namibia to attend

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob will lead a delegation that will participate in the Second Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum from 26 to 29 July in St Petersburg, Russia.

The Namibian delegation will consist of the president; public and private sector officials, as well as a business delegation representing various sectors, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced in a statement this week.

The Russia-Africa Summit is the key and largest event in Russian-African relations. At the summit, delegates strive to achieve a qualitatively new level of mutually beneficial multi-lateral relations that meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The purpose is to promote comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African countries in all its dimensions: – political, security, economic, scientific and technical, cultural, and humanitarian.