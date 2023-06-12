Investment Board lifts entrepreneurs to regional fair

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

For over 28 years, SAITEX has been the gateway to unlocking the potential of inbound and outbound trade opportunities in the region. The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board made it possible for five MSMEs to attend and exhibit at the event.

The five MSMEs waving the Namibian flag high are Awana Foods, Talamo Food Namibia, Zadeva Investment, Shiwah The Baker, Tuli Line and Undera Brands.

SAITEX facilitates tangible international and local trade relationships and enables the private sector to demonstrate their innovations, solutions, and services to thousands of buyers, retailers, distributors, and wholesalers from multiple trade sectors.Africa’s Big 7 Trade Exhibition in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, exhibitors, buyers, and innovators from across the continent, all eager to explore new business opportunities and forge valuable connections.

Together, these MSMEs are poised to make a lasting impression at SAITEX. They represent the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that drives Namibia’s business landscape.

Let’s cheer them on as they embark on this incredible journey of growth, networking, and showcasing their exceptional products.

This week marks the opening day of the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX).