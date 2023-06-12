Food Waste Challenge finalist battle it out in last stage – Overall winner to be announced in July

The final judging event of the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge occurred on 22 June, when the five finalists battled for supremacy in the “Eagles Den.” at Capricorn Group’s Head Office.

The overall winner of the N$100,000 from the Capricorn Foundation and a brand package valued at N$50,000 from Synergi will be announced on 13 July.

Each finalist was given 30 minutes to pitch their business proposal to a panel of judges, which included ten minutes for questions by the judges.

The panel of judges comprised Albe Botha, CEO of NMH; Ericah Shafuda, deputy director of the UN World Food Programme in Namibia; Sara Ekondo, winner of the 2022 Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge and owner of Awana Foods; Marsia Reed, CEO of the Lithon Foundation and Chris Matthee, Executive Officer of Capricorn Private Wealth.

The top five finalists received mentoring from Business Box, which helped the entrepreneurs prepare for their presentations during the final round of judging at the Eagles Den.

The criteria used by the panel of judges to evaluate proposals focussed on crucial points of business plans, products and services provided, the team who will drive the business, critical operations, high-level financial projections, the impact that the company will have in addressing food waste and unemployment in Namibia, and investment and funding needs. The final proposals proved innovative, focussing on the sustainability of food resources, longer shelf life, preservation of nutritional value, and additional protein sources.

The top finalists are:

• The Impact Tank Analysis Foundation from Windhoek proposes a business idea of composting food waste at the household level, retail establishments, and the food service industry in Namibia using the iCompost technology that composts organic waste in 6 hours.

• SuperFly Bio Converters CC from Windhoek focuses on sustainability, including food waste recycling, sustainable insect protein products, and natural fertiliser.

• Ndinandali farm operating in Opuwo developed a unique approach to produce to preserve the nutritional value of fresh produce while extending its shelf life.

• Nova Research Consultancy (NRC) from Walvis Bay wants to reduce hunger and create employment opportunities by using seafood heads and livers to produce food products for human consumption.

• Eagle Foodhub App from Rundu offers an app to empower restaurants, shops, and individuals to donate surplus food through their app and web platform, connecting them with food shelters and orphanages.

The overall winner will be announced on 13 July.

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) have produced a programme covering the journey of the five finalists since they were announced, including highlights from the final presentation in the Eagles Den. The programme will be broadcasted leading up to the announcement of the overall winner.

“The Capricorn Foundation remains committed to being a Connector of Positive Change and launched this innovative initiative to seek new possibilities in addressing the basic need for food security and to provide employment that would positively impact society and improve the quality of life of Namibians. The Capricorn Foundation partnered with Business Box, who mentored the finalists, Namibia Media Holdings as the official media partner, and Synergi who is sponsoring a brand makeover to the overall winner,” said Rikus Grobler, Capricorn Group’s Manager of Innovation and project coordinator of the Challenge.